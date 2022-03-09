Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Newcore Gold stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Newcore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.61.
About Newcore Gold
