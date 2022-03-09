NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,696,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 1,326,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 484.8 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDRBF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Danske raised shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

