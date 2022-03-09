NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE stock opened at $211.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. NICE has a 12 month low of $210.27 and a 12 month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

