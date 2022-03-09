Nicole Hollows Buys 10,000 Shares of Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Stock

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Rating) insider Nicole Hollows acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.02 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of A$30,190.00 ($22,036.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services in Australia. The company's Operating Division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This division provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

