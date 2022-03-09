NIO (NYSE:NIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.03

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 24920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
Several brokerages have commented on NIO. HSBC boosted their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CLSA lowered their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Finally, 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.
The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
