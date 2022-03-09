Norcros (LON:NXR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $240.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.24), with a volume of 34499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.28).

NXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.11) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £206.53 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.99.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

