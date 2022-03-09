Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Update

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,100 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 1,574,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,150.5 days.

NRDXF opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. Nordex has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nordex in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

