Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) to post $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the highest is $2.32. Nordson reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.74. Nordson has a 52-week low of $195.94 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.