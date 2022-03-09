Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $38.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -31.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.