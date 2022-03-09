Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells $1,826,791.20 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE NOC opened at $449.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $295.87 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.99 and a 200 day moving average of $379.03.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.