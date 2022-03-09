Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.97. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,863. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.44.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

