Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.55. 266,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.13 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average of $95.05. The firm has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

