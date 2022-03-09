Norway Savings Bank Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

