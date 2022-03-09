Norway Savings Bank Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 218,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.96 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.