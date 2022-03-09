Norway Savings Bank Sells 150 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $11.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.23 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

