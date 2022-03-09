NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

NOV has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years. NOV has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NOV to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.98. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NOV by 207.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.