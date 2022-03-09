Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $204.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.86.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $72.79 on Friday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $65.82 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,148,133. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,873,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after buying an additional 152,593 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

