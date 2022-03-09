Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

NVO stock opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

