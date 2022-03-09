Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.10

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 2213279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Get Nutanix alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 4.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 94.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 95,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.