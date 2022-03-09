Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 245,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,890,296 shares.The stock last traded at $90.52 and had previously closed at $94.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

