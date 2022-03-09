Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

