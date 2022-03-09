NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $11.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.23. 897,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,192,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $120.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

