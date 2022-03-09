O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Short Interest Update

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after acquiring an additional 927,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,603,000 after acquiring an additional 248,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,832,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 422,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 180,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. 26,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

