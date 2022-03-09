Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $144.49

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $144.49, but opened at $153.49. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $155.41, with a volume of 3,353 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.