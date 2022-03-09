Obtala (LON:OBT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The company has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.
Obtala Company Profile (LON:OBT)
