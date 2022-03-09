Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 110,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 759,426 shares.The stock last traded at $16.49 and had previously closed at $15.17.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 3.04.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.