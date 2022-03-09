Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) to announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.30. Omnicom Group posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after buying an additional 216,433 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 139,691 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $74.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

