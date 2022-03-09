OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.25

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 101636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCFT shares. HSBC cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

