Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Ontrak updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTRK opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.28. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ontrak by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

