Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Ontrak updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of OTRK opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.28. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.
Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
About Ontrak (Get Rating)
Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.
