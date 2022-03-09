OpenOcean (OOE) Price Tops $0.0966 on Exchanges

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $14.49 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.95 or 0.06478118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,335.75 or 1.00022364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00041473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044838 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars.

