OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 323,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in OpGen by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in OpGen by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,545,400 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

