Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.
Shares of OPNT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $37.71.
In related news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,388 shares of company stock valued at $149,142. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.
