Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of OPNT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

In related news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,388 shares of company stock valued at $149,142. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

