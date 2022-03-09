Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.90

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 1103475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98.

About Orca Gold (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

