Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.90

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 1103475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98.
About Orca Gold (CVE:ORG)
Featured Articles
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orca Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.