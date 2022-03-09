Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

ORN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

ORN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

