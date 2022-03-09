Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 139,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,944,533 shares.The stock last traded at $44.95 and had previously closed at $47.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

