Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OWLT opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78. Owlet has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Owlet during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owlet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 63,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owlet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 59,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Owlet by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

