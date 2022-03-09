Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 334,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $233.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

