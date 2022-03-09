Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Tops $20.85 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $20.85 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.90 or 0.06452731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.05 or 0.99823661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00041459 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,670,190 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

