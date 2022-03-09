Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Paul David Wright Sells 6,000 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$841,500.
Shares of PXT opened at C$28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.28 and a 12 month high of C$30.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.
About Parex Resources (Get Rating)
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.
