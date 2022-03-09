Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.
PKOH opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $194.67 million, a P/E ratio of -118.85 and a beta of 1.20.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.
About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
