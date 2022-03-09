Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Short Interest Up 24.7% in February

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 11,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 227,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 56,704 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,001,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 110,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,860. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $418.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

