Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $130,000 Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

XYLD stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.01. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

