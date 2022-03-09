Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,179,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $118.12 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.24.

