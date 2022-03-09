Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 910 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 619.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.41.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

