Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 232 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 22.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.88 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.81.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.