Pawtocol (UPI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.54 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Pawtocol has a market cap of $16.52 million and $3.54 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.71 or 0.06500809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,031.02 or 0.99877263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00041682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044492 BTC.

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pawtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pawtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

