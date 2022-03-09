Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

