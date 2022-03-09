Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $37.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

