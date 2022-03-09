Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. lessened its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.43. 78,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,845. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

