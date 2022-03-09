Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Short Interest Update

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 5,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.96. 248,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,480. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pentair has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

